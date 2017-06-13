Relief for fishermen hiked to ₹5,500 a month

The Puducherry Government has announced an increase in cash relief to the fishermen during the ban period. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday informed the Assembly that the ban period comes to effect on Tuesday. He said that the ban period had been increased from 45 to 61 days. The compensation had also been hiked to ₹5,500 per month. The Government has also earmarked ₹16 crore for repairing of damaged fishing vessels, he said.