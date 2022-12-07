Relief camps set up, rescue teams and food supplies ready following cyclone warning, says CM

December 07, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In the wake of the warning of heavy rain for the next few days from Cyclone Mandous that is forming over the Bay of Bengal, the administration has set up 238 relief camps to shelter displaced families and made arrangements to provide food to an estimated 75,000 persons every day as a precautionary measure, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting of the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Rangasamy said he had reviewed the preparedness to tackle any contingency following the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department for heavy rain and winds with speed in the range of 70-90 kmph. With the Centre also advising precautionary measures and the cyclonic storm tipped to make a landfall in the region, all key government departments have been instructed to be fully geared to meet the situation, the Chief Minister said.

All government employees and officers have been instructed to remain on duty without leave. The Finance department has also been directed to provide the necessary funds. The administration has taken steps to relocate people in flood-prone and vulnerable areas to safer places. The Revenue department will provide necessary facilities and assistance to the people. “We have emphasised the need for coordination among the nodal departments, including revenue, power, police, fire services, local administration and public works, to render speedy response to people in distress,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

Arrangements are in place in association with the Akshaya Patra Foundation unit in Puducherry to reach food packets to the needy in a situation of heavy rain and gusts. On the government’s request, the National Disaster Response Force has also deployed three units — two in Puducherry and one in Karaikal, for relief and rescue operations.

Legislators have been asked to utilise community halls and marriage halls in their respective constituencies to accommodate evacuees and seek additional food quantities if required. Road repair and strengthening works would be undertaken after the monsoon. “We will ask for Central government assistance after carrying out a detailed assessment of damages after the storm passes”, the Chief Minister said.