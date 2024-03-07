Release White Paper on girl child’s murder: DMK Women’s wing

March 07, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The DMK Women’s Wing has demanded that the government publish a White Paper to bring to light the circumstances that led to the murder of a nine-year-old girl and the manner of police investigation of the case.

T.R. Gayathri Srikanth, convener of the DMK women’s wing, also condemned police action against protestors.

She expressed concern over the proliferation of cannabis, alcohol and other drugs that was making women and children feel unsafe. Public awareness and vigilance should be intensified to prevent such incidents from happening again. The police should create awareness about the safety of children in schools.

The DMK leader also wanted new administrators to be appointed immediately at the Child Welfare Committee and for the Women’s Commission to be adequately staffed.