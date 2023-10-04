ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives of a murdered woman block Puducherry-Villupuram stretch

October 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Traffic on the stretch was disrupted

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic on Puducherry - Villupuram Road was disrupted on Wednesday after relatives of a woman who was found murdered staged a demonstration seeking arrest of culprits.

Govindammal, 40, a contract worker at Jipmer, was attacked by unidentified persons while she was returning home at Ariyurpet, near Villianur, on Tuesday night.

Police said she was hit with some strong object on her head. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Jipmer. The woman succumbed to the injuries, the police said.

Her relatives on Wednesday staged a protest demanding arrest of culprits. They called off the agitation after police officials assured them of early action. The Villianur police have registered a case of murder.

