Rejig in Puducherry police force

March 07, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has announced a few transfers/postings among senior officials, and also reshuffled Inspector-level officers.

Ajit Kumar Singla, IPS, who joined the police force here on Tuesday, has been posted as the Inspector General of Police. Senior Superintendent of Police R. Kalaivanan, who has been given charge of the Special Investigation Team probing the sexual assault and murder of a girl child, has been given charge of the Crime and Intelligence wing.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swati Singh will hold charge of Traffic wing in addition to her responsibilities as Commandant, India Reserve Battalion. 

In a significant development in view of the murder of a girl child, Inspector of Muthialpet A. Dhanaselvan, has been shifted and posted at Pondicherry Armed Police (PAP). A. Kannan will take over as the Inspector of Muthialpet. 

The Station House Officer of Muthialpet, V. Jayagurunathan, has also been shifted to PAP. A total of 11 constables attached to the Muthialpet Station have been transferred to different stations.

