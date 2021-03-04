Regular classes resume across govt., aided and private schools in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

04 March 2021 05:59 IST

Lt. Governor revived a scheme to provide hot milk to the students

Regular classes resumed across government, aided and private schools in Puducherry on Wednesday after institutions were shut down for close to a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that surfaced in March last year.

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal had reopened partially on January 4 after nearly nine months of shut down due to the pandemic with alternate day classes for various divisions and forenoon-only sessions.

Since October 5, classes had resumed in a graded manner for Classes 9 to 12 on alternate days with 50% attendance, from December 17 classes for final year UG and PG students started and from January 4, classes began for Standard 1 to 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan revived a scheme to provide hot milk to the students of government schools at the Savarirayalu Government Middle school which had been suspended for several months.

Ms. Soundararajan served a glass of hot milk to students at the Savarirayulu Government Primary School on Needarajapaiyar Street and the Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Laporte Street.

She also had a glass of milk along with primary schoolchildren and had them recite after her the health benefits of consuming milk.

Later, the Lt Governor told the media that no decision has been taken yet on conducting examination for 9th ,10th and 12th standards or to cancel it as was done by the Tamil Nadu Government.

The Education Department would elicit the views of schools, parents and students on this as also on whether to continue full time classes for all standards or restrict regular sessions only to Classes 9 to 12 in the wake of COVID pandemic.

The Lt. Governor was accompanied by her advisers C. Chandramouli and A. P Maheshwari, S. D. Sundaresan, Special Secretary and officials of the School Education Department.