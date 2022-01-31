Regular classes in U.T. from February 4

PUDUCHERRY

31 January 2022 23:24 IST

Regular classes in all educational institutions will commence on February 4 in the Union Territory, Minister for Education A. Namassivayam said on Monday.

He said schools and colleges would function as they did during pre-COVID-19 days from February 4. The institutions would function six days a week and attendance would be compulsory, the Minister said. The revision exams for Classes X and XII would be held from February 9 to 15, he added.

Advertising

Advertising