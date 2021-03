PUDUCHERRY

02 March 2021 01:34 IST

Regular classes will commence in all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday.

A circular from P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said regular classes will be held for students of classes 1 to 12 in the forenoon and afternoon at Government/Government-aided and private schools on six days of the week (Monday to Saturday).

