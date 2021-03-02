Puducherry

Regular classes from tomorrow

Regular classes will commence in all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday.

A circular from P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said regular classes will be held for students of classes 1 to 12 in the forenoon and afternoon at Government/Government-aided and private schools on six days of the week (Monday to Saturday).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 1:35:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/regular-classes-from-tomorrow/article33967026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY