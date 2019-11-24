Registration dept. official arrested on forgery charge

The Cuddalore district anti-land grabbing special cell on Saturday arrested M. Rajarathinam, an official of Registration department in Thanjavur district, on charges of forging the document of a plot in Chidambaram and for assisting a person to sell the property.

Based on a complaint filed by a professor at Raja Muthiah Medical College Hospital at Chidambaram, the special cell arrested the officer.

The professor in her complaint had stated that officer while serving as a deputy registrar in Cuddalore connived with Radhakrishnan to forge the documents of her plot and sold the land to V. Panneerselvam.

Police had arrested Panneerselvam last month. The special cell had booked the accused under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Registration Act.