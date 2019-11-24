Puducherry

Registration dept. official arrested on forgery charge

more-in

The Cuddalore district anti-land grabbing special cell on Saturday arrested M. Rajarathinam, an official of Registration department in Thanjavur district, on charges of forging the document of a plot in Chidambaram and for assisting a person to sell the property.

Based on a complaint filed by a professor at Raja Muthiah Medical College Hospital at Chidambaram, the special cell arrested the officer.

The professor in her complaint had stated that officer while serving as a deputy registrar in Cuddalore connived with Radhakrishnan to forge the documents of her plot and sold the land to V. Panneerselvam.

Police had arrested Panneerselvam last month. The special cell had booked the accused under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Registration Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
crime
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 12:26:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/registration-dept-official-arrested-on-forgery-charge/article30064230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY