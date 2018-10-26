Regional review meet on fisheries held

The regional review meeting of the east coast States and Union Territories on fisheries was held in Puducherry recently. P. Parthiban, Secretary (Fisheries), chaired the meeting.

A press release said, the meeting reviewed the implementation of Centre-sponsored schemes like ‘Conversion of trawlers into resource specific deep-sea vessels’, physical and financial progress on the Blue Revolution scheme for 2016-17 and 2017-18. Rathinavel, Executive Director, National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, B. Dhanunjaya Rao, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Andhra Pradesh, Reena Selvi, Joint Director of Fisheries (Research), Tamil Nadu and R. Mounissamy, Director of Fisheries attended.

They discussed the progress of various schemes like — implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, collection of Aadhaar and bank details for the database for seeding of marine fisheries and fish production.