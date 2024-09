The Puducherry Police on Sunday organised a refresher training programme for traffic police personnel for streamlining traffic in the city. Police sources said the selected personnel including Sub-Inspectors of Police and traffic police constables were trained on hand signals. The initiative was based on feedback from people that traffic personnel on duty can be better at using hand signals while regulating traffic in the city.

