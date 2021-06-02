Reduce VAT on petroleum products: AITUC

PUDUCHERRY

02 June 2021 05:26 IST

All India Trade Union Congress on Tuesday asked the territorial administration to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to rein in the rising price of petroleum products.

General secretary of AITUC Seethu Selvam in a statement said the oil companies have increased the price of petrol and diesel 17 times in the last one month. As on Tuesday, petrol was selling at Rs 94.50 and diesel at Rs 88.72 in Puducherry.

The existing restrictions to control COVID-19 had caused undue hardship to people, especially to those in the unorganised sector. The Central government would not do anything that would be against the interest of oil companies, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In such a situation, the only way to provide reprieve to people from the runaway price was to reduce the VAT. The people of the Union Territory could benefit by reducing the tax, Mr. Selvam said.