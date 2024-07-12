ADVERTISEMENT

Reddiyarpalayam police station gets new building

Published - July 12, 2024 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Reddiarpalayam Police Station at Moolakulam in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday inaugurated the building of the Reddiyarpalayam police station and a community hall inside the Police Complex at Gorimedu

The new building for the police station was constructed at a cost of around Rs 3. 5 crore. The air conditioned community hall constructed inside the Police Complex incurred an expenditure of around Rs 80 lakh.

The new police station and community hall were constructed using own funds. The Chief Minister also distributed enrolment certificate to 326 newly recruited home guards, police said.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Director General of Police B. Srinivas attended the function.

In a separate event, the Chief Minister inaugurated five bulk milk coolers for storage of milk purchased from dairy farmers by the Pondicherry Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, popularly known as Ponlait.

The coolers purchased at a cost of Rs 97 lakh with funds from National Programme for Dairy Development will be set up at Pilliayarkuppam, Kadavanur, Koravallimedu, Ariyur and Mangalam villages.

