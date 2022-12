December 23, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Excise Department on Friday seized around 47 cans of rectified spirit worth ₹ 5 lakh from Pilliayarkuppam in Villianur.

Acting on a tip off, the Excise officials raided a shed where the rectified spirit was stored. The owner of the shed, Ezhumalai, escaped from the area when the team reached the spot. Each can contains 30 litres of spirit.

A case has been registered, said an Excise official.