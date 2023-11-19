November 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University will conduct the written test for recruitment to 78 non-teaching posts on November 25 and 26 as notified by the National Testing Agency.

A press note from the University said the recruitment to vacancies across various non-teaching posts had been advertised on September 21 and 27.

These include Junior Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff, Personal Assistant, Hindi Translator, Semi Professional Assistant, Lab Assistant (Physics), Senior Technical Assistant (Networking/Computer) and Nursing Officer.

The admit card informing the time/shift, exam centre, and other instructions will be issued three days prior to the date of examination. The examination will be conducted on OMR pattern. The NTA has advised the candidates to keep checking the NTA website for update.