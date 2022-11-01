Recruitment process has begun to fill 1,056 government vacancies, says Rangasamy

Chief Minister unfurls the national flag and inspects a guard of honour given by the territorial police at the Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) celebrations held on Beach Road in Puducherry

Chief Minister unfurls the national flag and inspects a guard of honour given by the territorial police at the Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) celebrations held on Beach Road in Puducherry

The government has initiated steps to fill as many as 1,056 vacancies in various departments, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag during the Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) celebrations held on the Beach Road, the Chief Minister said the recruitment process aimed to fill vacancies in government departments had already commenced.

“The departments concerned will issue a notification announcing the vacancies on Wednesday. As a first step we will be filling 1,056 vacancies and the remaining vacancies will be filled in due course,” the Chief Minister said.

Maximum number of vacancies will be in the Police department ( 253 police constables, 60 sub inspectors, 26 drivers), Health department (49 ANM/Maternity Assistants, 38 pharmacists, 33 Theatre technicians, 21 social workers, 13 Ophthalmic technicians) and 165 Lower Division Clerks, he said.

He urged the educated youth to use the opportunity for getting employed. Stressing the need for augmenting the infrastructure needs of the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said the government was keen on attracting more tourists, especially on weekdays by providing better amenities and developing more tourist attractions.

Expressing concern about the threat looming on the coastline due to sea erosion, the Chief Minister said the government had approached the National Centre for Coastal Research to conduct a detailed study of the Union Territory’s coastline.

Based on the report, the government would take mitigation measures without causing damage to the environment and affecting the livelihood means of the fishermen, he added.

Reiterates demand for Statehood

The Chief Minister also reiterated the demand for Statehood. “The Centre should consider the demand for Statehood status to the Union Territory as it will help in ensuring overall development of the region.’’ he said.

Liberation day celebrations

It was on November 1, 1954, that the then French establishments of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam merged de facto with the Indian union, bidding farewell to the French regime in Puducherry.

The celebrations were held in all the four regions on Tuesday. Mr. Rangasamy unfurled the national flag and inspected a guard of honour given by the territorial police. While Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan participated in the celebrations at Yanam, Minister for Transport Chandira Priyanga and Minister for Civil Supplies Sai J. Saravana Kumar attended the Liberation Day functions at Karaikal and Mahe regions respectively.