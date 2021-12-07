Recruitment of constabulary to commence next month in Puducherry

Tests to fill vacancies for the posts of 390 constables, 12 radio technicians and 29 deck handlers in the territorial police will be held during the third week of January

The long overdue recruitment of constables in Puducherry is all set to start from next month.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to fill vacancies for the posts of 390 constables, 12 radio technicians and 29 deck handlers in the territorial police will be held during the third week of January.

The venue for the tests will be communicated to the applicants in due course.

The PST and PET will be done by using Radio, Frequency Identification Device Chip Timing Technology, a release from the Police Department said.

A total of 17, 225 applications have so far been found eligible for physical tests. The list of rejected candidates with reasons for their rejection has been published on the department’s website, https://police.py.gov.in

The department has asked 2,459 candidates whose applications have been rejected, to submit grievance representations for the reconsideration for the tests. They can submit the representations with relevant documentary proof to substantiate their claim for re-admission for the recruitment process, the release said. The applicants can submit their grievance representations to the Superintendent of Police, Recruitment Cell, PTS Complex, Gorimedu, Puducherry. They can submit these application till December 16. A help desk will function at the SP Office, PTS, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. They can also dial 0413-2277900 for assistance.

The government has decided to provide 0.5 % reservation to Scheduled Tribes. Around 22 ST candidates have been asked to re-submit their application, the release said.