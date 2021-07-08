Recovery rate touches 97% in U.T.

Puducherry records two deaths and 189 new cases

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and a slightly higher count of 189 new cases even while the overall recovery rate touched 97% on Wednesday.

The two fatalities, both in Puducherry, took the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,765. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,408), Karaikal (220), Yanam (104) and Mahe (33).

Puducherry accounted for 129 of the new cases, which were detected from 6,756 tests, followed by Karaikal (33), Yanam (four) and Mahe (23).

The test positivity rate was 2.8%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.03%. With 225 patients posting recovery in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,753. Of this, 242 were in hospitals and 1,511 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,18,416 cases against 1,14,898 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 13.59 lakh tests conducted to date, over 11.67 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 71 healthcare workers and 3,198 members of the public took their COVID shots in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory aggregated to 5,47,307, including 37,465 healthcare workers, 22,918 frontline personnel and 4,02,474 members of the public.