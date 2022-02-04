Recovery rate touches 95%

U.T. records three deaths, 431 new COVID-19 infections

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 431 new cases as the overall recovery rate improved to over 95% on Friday.

Puducherry recorded two deaths and Karaikal one to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,946. Puducherry recorded 279 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,686 tests, followed by Karaikal (109), Yanam (34) and Mahe (9).

With 1,608 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 5,458. Of these, 115 patients were in hospital and 5,343 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 16.05%, case fatality rate 1.19% and recovery rate 95.47%. The Union Territory has till date registered an aggregate of 1,63,563 cases and 1,56,159 recoveries.

Of an estimated 21.71 lakh tests carried out so far, over 18.19 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,436 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,40,256 vaccine doses.

Cuddalore district on Friday, recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 73,451. Villupuram district reported 122 cases, while Kallakurichi district recorded one more COVID-19 death and 61 cases.