Recovery rate improves to near 98%

No COVID-19 death reported in U.T. even as 63 cases get detected

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 63 cases were detected against 88 recoveries and overall recovery rate touched almost 98% on Monday.

Puducherry accounted for 52 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,565 tests, followed by Karaikal (5) and Mahe (6). Yanam did not report new cases for the last two days.

The test positivity rate was 1.77%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.99%.

The cumulative toll was 1,812 — Puducherry (1,431), Karaikal (236), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 667, comprising 155 hospital patients and 512 home isolation cases.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,23,457 cases against 1,20,978 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 16.37 lakh tests administered to date, over 13.90 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,015 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The vaccinated population in the Union Territory aggregated to 8,06,440.