Recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Union Territory

April 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Test positivity rate stands at 1.87%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.81%

The Hindu Bureau

Active COVID-19 cases dropped to 132 in the Union Territory as recoveries continued to outstrip new cases on Thursday.

The Union Territory recorded 14 new cases against 58 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Puducherry logged 11 of the new cases, which were detected from 749 tests, and Karaikal three. No new case was reported in Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.87%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.81%. The Union Territory has, so far, recorded a cumulative total of 1,77,288 cases against 1,75,175 recoveries.

