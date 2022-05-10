Record GST collection a sign that U.T. was on growth path, says LG

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said an expanding GST payer base and a record collection of 600 crore revenue in Central GST this year were signs that the Union Territory was on the growth track. Flagging off a cycle rally hosted by the GST and Central Excise Commissionerate as part of the 75th Independence anniversary celebrations and in remembrance of the 1857 revolt against the British, Ms. Soundararajan said for the first time in the history of Puducherry, GST collection had crossed 600 crore this year. This development has been achieved with the cooperation of the people and the department, she said. More than 8,500 people are in the GST bracket and this will increase further, she said. Later, addressing reporters, the Lt. Governor reiterated that there was no Hindi imposition at Jipmer. “Yesterday, I went for an inspection and found that all the reports and information given to the public are in Tamil”, she said. When a tri-lingual policy, with primacy given to Tamil, is in place, it is wrong for outfits to announce more agitations by stoking fears of Hindi imposition, she said. Such agitations can disrupt the functioning of the hospital which is catering to poor patients from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, she said. Ms. Soundararajan said she took as much pride in the Tamil language as anyone else and had assumed office making history by taking the oath in Tamil. N. Padmasri, Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Sanjeev Bhatnagar, Additional Commissioner, M. Sathish Kumar, Joint Commissioner, members from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Rotary Club, Red Cross, and officers from government and the GST department participated.