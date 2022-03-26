Reconstruct Pier: MP

S. Selvaganabathy

March 26, 2022 21:03 IST

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy has urged the Centre to reconstruct the pier in Puducherry.

He has urged the Union Ministry of Shipping to reconstruct the 60-year-old pier which got damaged recently due to inclement weather. The territorial administration has planned to launch several projects, including cruise service and water sports. The MP urged the Ministry to start reconstruction of the pier at the earliest, a release from his office here said.

