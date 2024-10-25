GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reconstitution of Assembly Assurance Committee stirs row

Published - October 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The reconstitution of the Committee on Government Assurances in Puducherry Assembly has not gone down well with certain political parties and social organisations.

Assembly Secretary J. Dayalane issued a notification on October 21 appointing AINRC member R. Baskar alias Datchanamourthy as Chairman of Committee on Government Assurances. The notification superseded a communication issued by the Assembly Secretariat on August 8, Mr Dayalane said.

The Assembly Secretariat had issued a notification on August 8 appointing Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy as Chairman of the Committee. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned Speaker R. Selvam for taking the “extreme” step of removing Mr Nehru two months after he was appointed as Chairman.

CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam in a statement said Mr Nehru was appointed for the year 2024-25. He was removed because of a verbal duel he had with Speaker at the Chief Minister’s chamber recently, he said.

Social outfits to stage protest 

Several social outfits met here on Friday and decided to stage a protest against Speaker for removing Mr Nehru on October 28. They told media that Mr Selvam has turned vindictive towards the Independent legislator for speaking against the conduct of Speaker. The Speaker was openly participating in BJP and RSS events. He was making announcements about government programmes and schemes, they said. 

