Reconstitute steering committee for management of irrigation tanks in Puducherry: water users’ association

Published - August 06, 2024 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangaru Vaickal Neeradhara Koottamaippu, a water users’ association, has urged the Puducherry government to reconstitute the steering committee for management of irrigation tanks in the Union Territory.

According to V. Chandrasekhar, president of the association, no major desilting work has been done in the Bahour region so far. The key feeder channels of Bangaru Vaickal, Sitheri, and all the major channels draining into the Mullodai drain are in a poor state. If desilting is not carried out immediately, the entire paddy crops cultivated in Bahour will be in danger of being submerged during heavy rain, he said.

The government should immediately reconstitute the steering committee and include stakeholders such as representatives of the Tank Users’ association and leading civil society organisations. The government should also put in place a more sustainable irrigation management system, in line with the historic Kudimaramathu scheme, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

The association demanded the government to ensure that all irrigation-cum-drainage channels are desilted with immediate effect.

