Recent cases against Puducherry officials “validates” our charges against AINRC-BJP govt, says former CM Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said the recent arrests and registration of cases against officials by the Puducherry police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have validated the corruption charges levelled by the Congress party against the ruling AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry.

“We (Congress) have made serious corruption charges against ruling party members and Ministers during the last three and a half years of AINRC- BJP government. There is no fear of law. Three senior officials belonging to Puducherry Civil Services cadre have been arrested in temple land scams in the recent months. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has not uttered a word on the arrests and corruption charges,” he said addressing a press conference in Puducherry.

In a latest incident, the former Chief Minister said, the Anti Corruption Bureau of Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai office, was in Puducherry to investigate a case pertaining to disproportionate asset case. After five days of searches and questioning, the CBI has on October 10 registered a case against B. Ravicoumar, a data entry operator working at Villianur Commune Panchayat on corruption charges. He was booked under section 109 of Indian Penal Code and several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Congress leader said.

“In the FIR against the data entry operator, details of assets in his name worth around ₹ 109 crore have been mentioned. He is just a data entry operator in Panchayat office. It is astonishing to know the details of properties he has amassed. Mr Ravicoumar is very close to ruling party members and now it is the responsibility of the CBI to go deep into the case,” Mr Narayanasamy said showing a copy of the FIR to media.

He questioned the government on not acting against the accused Ravicoumar despite knowing that a case has been registered by the CBI. Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said Mr Rangasamy has maintained a stoic silence on all the charges levelled by the Congress and other Opposition parties.

He alleged miscreants are freely targeting temple lands because of lack of fear of law under the present government. “The Lt Governor has stated of government’s intention to nab all culprits involved in encroachment of temple properties. But the main accused involved in usurping the property of Sri Parvatheeswarar temple at Karaikal has not been arrested yet,” the former CM said.

He also criticised Tamil Nadu Governor R. N Ravi for his conduct. The Governor was working against the interest of Tamil Nadu and trying to intervene in the functioning of an elected government, the Congress leader felt.