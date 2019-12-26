Recall L-G, says Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi who was “functioning in an autocratic manner” and “subverting the provisions of the Constitution”.

In a memorandum submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind, Mr. Narayanasamy pointed out that there are 28 Governors and 3 Lieutenant Governors (for the Union Territories with Legislative Assembly) in the country.

“But she has been misusing her official position and subverting the provisions of Constitution of India against the oath taken by her during the assumption of office.,” the memorandum said.

Though the Madras High Court had given a clear verdict that the Lieutenant Governor has no separate powers and should act only on the ‘aid and advice’ of the Council of Ministers, Ms. Bedi was interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the government beyond her powers and thereby violating the order of the High Court, Mr. Narayanasamy said..

Th memorandum also stated that Ms. Bedi was always taking independent decisions, “ignoring the elected government, against the will of the people of Puducherry and thereby acting against the people of Puducherry”.

The memorandum also said that the Lt. Governor was not allowing development in Puducherry and overturning the decisions of the Chief Minister and Ministers, trying to run a parallel government in the Puducherry State, which is against the Constitution and Rules.

“Many Cabinet decisions of the Government of Puducherry have been accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs which shows that the Lt. Governor has lost the confidence of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the memorandum said.

Ms. Bedi has also not delegated the financial powers as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and thereby violated the directions of the MHA.

“Therefore, the President may kindly take appropriate action against, and recall the Lt. Governor for violations of the Constitution of India, Union Territories Act and Rules of Business of Government of Puducherry”, the Chief Minister said in his memorandum.