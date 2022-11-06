Rebuilt Mairie, inaugurated more than a year ago, still remains unused

A municipal official says the local body has sent repeated letters to the Project Implementation Agency, urging that the structure be handed over to it at the earliest. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a year and a half after the rebuilt Mairie, the erstwhile office of the Puducherry Municipality on the Beach Promenade, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it remains unused and is yet to be handed over to the local body.

The 19th Century landmark collapsed in incessant rain in 2014. Its reconstruction, modelled to resemble the original, was taken up by the Puducherry government in 2017 with ₹14.83 crore in World Bank assistance. The structure was inaugurated in February 2021. The project was implemented by the Project Implementation Agency (PIA), while the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage was the architectural consultant.

Official sources said a decision on using the building was hanging in the balance. “Opinions are divided between line departments on whether to use the building as a museum, tracing Puducherry’s history, or hand it over to the municipality. We are waiting for a field visit by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A municipal official said the local body had sent repeated letters to the PIA, urging that the structure be handed over to it at the earliest. However, there was no response. The office of the municipality is now functioning at Kamban Kalai Arangam. According to Kakoli Banerjee of the People for Pondicherry’s Heritage (PPH), “The Mairie, or the Town Hall, has been lying vacant since its ‘inauguration’ by the then Lt. Governor, Kiran Bedi, and also ‘remotely’ by the Prime Minister. Obviously, it’s considered an important building by the government of Puducherry. Hence, the indecision on who gets to use it for what purpose, and in the process, it just lies there vacant, uncared-for and unused.”

She added, “We, at PPH, believe that it always was and should once again be put to use for members of the public, as a place where visitors can go and experience an interactive living museum par excellence. A place where Puducherry’s contemporary history and evolution is presented in a way that brings out its unique character.”

“The Mairie should be a place of information and entertainment that locals can be proud of, and where visitors pay an entrance fee to the government to see a world-class presentation. The longer the building is left unused, the sooner it will start degenerating again, and the efforts and the money spent on the reconstruction will be a total waste.”

Designed for the public

Sources said the re-built Mairie was not designed to be a museum. According to the Scope of Work, the building should be used for public purpose. The building is designed to have registration of marriages on the ground floor, an interpretation centre and an exhibition hall with photos depicting Puducherry’s history.

According to S. Nadarajan, a resident, “The building cannot be handed to any other department or used for any other purpose; it should be used only to house the municipal office. This building is still called the Mairie and should be let out for social functions as in the past. The building remains unutilised because of a virtual tussle between line departments and any further delay would be a slur on the World Bank assistance.”