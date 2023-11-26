Rebuilt Mairie in Puducherry still lying unused

November 26, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Constructed at a cost of ₹14.83 crore and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021, the rebuilt Mairie, the erstwhile office of the Puducherry Municipality on the Beach Promenade, remains unused due to the apathy of the authorities concerned.

Official sources said the Puducherry Government is yet to take a call on the usage of the building and the local body’s plan to move into the structure remains a dream.

The 19th-century landmark collapsed in incessant rain in 2014. Its reconstruction, modeled to resemble the original, was taken up by the Puducherry government in 2017 with World Bank assistance. The project was implemented by the Project Implementation Agency (PIA), while the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage was the architectural consultant.

According to a senior PWD Official, “A decision on using the building is hanging in the balance. The Raj Nivas, the office and residence of the Puducherry Lt. Governor needs immediate repair. Earlier, the government had planned to accommodate the Lt. Governor in the newly constructed building at the old distillery complex also on Beach Road to facilitate the restoration of the Raj Nivas. But this decision has been put on hold as the government has decided to use the old distillery complex only for the purpose of tourism-related activities. Now, the Government is toying with the idea of shifting the Raj Nivas to the Mairie building but no decision has been taken so far.”

A municipal official said the local body had sent repeated letters to the Project Implementation Agency (PIA), urging that the structure be handed over to it at the earliest. However, there was no response.

According to Sunaina Mandeen, co-founder of PondyCan, a civil society organisation and member of People for Pondicherry’s Heritage (PPH), “The Mairie building should not end up becoming a ruin. Unless the Government has a plan to utilise the Mairie with immediate effect the Lt. Governor should be allowed to stay there.”

“This is a waste of funds if proper decisions are not taken on the usage of the building. PPH had conducted consultative meetings with all stakeholders, the Government, and the experts and we had come up with so many interesting ideas on the reuse of the Mairie keeping in mind the sentiment of the people. However, nothing suggested by the people has ever been taken into account. The Government cannot keep on delaying and they must decide what they want to do with the Mairie.”

Historical significance

Built in 1870-71, the Mairie was an important landmark in Puducherry. It formed part of an ensemble of important structures such as the old lighthouse, the customs house and the French Consulate on Goubert Avenue.

Considered a symbol of their power, the French named the premises ‘Town Hall’ (Hotel De Ville), which housed the office of the Puducherry Mayor, the Municipal Council, the Registry and other offices, including the office of Registrar of Births and Deaths.

“It was the biggest administrative building for 100 years and a symbolic landmark during the French regime. It was in this building that the first attempt at democracy for Puducherry was tried out in 1870-1900, long before the first general election was held in British India,” according to Ashok Panda, co-convener, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The building housed the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry for four years from 1964 (when the first general election was held in the wake of de jure transfer of power). The Assembly was shifted to the present premises in 1969. It provided facility for marriages and other public functions.