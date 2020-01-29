Rebel Congress legislator submits proof against cabinet members to Bedi

Puducherry

Challenging the party leadership to remove him as legislator, the former All India N.R. Congress member said people could expect lot of political churning in the Union Territory in the coming days.

Rebel Congress legislator N. Danavelou on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and submitted “proof” of irregularities committed by the Chief Minister, Speaker and Ministers.

Mr. Danavelou, who was suspended from Congress party for his conduct of making open allegations against cabinet members, took out a rally along with his supporters and met MsBedi.

Earlier talking to reporters, the legislator said he had enough proof against Cabinet members and the Speaker and all evidence would be submitted to Union Home Minister and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Questioning the decision of Pradesh Congress Committee to initiate disciplinary action against him, Mr. Danavelou said instead of inquiring into the allegations levelled by him against the Chief Minister and Ministers, the party had made him a victim.

The supporters who came along with Mr. Danavelou were either former members of Pattali Mattal Katchi or those now associated with Veera Vanniyar Peravai, Vanniyar Padukappu Ekkam and Grama Pura Makkal Padukappu Ekkam.

