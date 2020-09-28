Ready to sacrifice anything for public cause and party, Puducherry CM says

PUDUCHERRY

28 September 2020

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy took part in an agitation -- called for by the Congress, DMK and Left parties -- to protest against the Farm Bills

Objecting to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi asking him not to take part in the agitation against the three farm legislations, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said he was ready to sacrifice anything for the cause of the public and the party.

Speaking at the agitation called for by the Congress, DMK and Left parties in front of the Head Post Office on Rangapillai Street, the Chief Minister said he had received a letter from Ms. Bedi asking him not to participate in the protest as a public gathering would weaken the fight against COVID-19

“I am first a party worker, and only then the Chief Minister. We will not get threatened by such letters and we are ready to sacrifice anything for the public cause and the party. I will not mind my government getting dismissed for participating in this agitation,” he said.

The farm bills passed by the Union government are not in the interest of marginal farmers and will ultimately benefit only corporates. “Our agitation is only a beginning and it will spread to rural areas in the Union Territory,” he said. He also criticised the Centre for adopting undemocratic methods to the pass the legislations in the Rajya Sabha.

Participating in a protest at Bahour, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said the Lt. Governor, instead of criticising the Chief Minister for participating in the agitation, should prevail upon the Centre to withdraw the farm legislations. The legislations would deprive the livelihood rights of farmers, he added.

The Lt Governor should try to prevail upon the Centre to release more funds to the UT and assist the territorial administration in implementing welfare and development schemes, Mr. Kandasamy said,