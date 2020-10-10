Ready to go behind bars, says Narayanasamy

Remarks on Centre made in the context of its recent decisions: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said he was ready to go behind bars to protect the interests and rights of the people of the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said he had made the remarks about attempts by the Union Government to merge the Union Territory (U.T.) with Tamil Nadu, in the context of various decisions made by the Centre recently.

“The Centre is trying to grab the powers of the U.T. government in a phased manner. I made the remark that the Centre was trying to merge the U.T. with Tamil Nadu, in this context,” he said.

To substantiate his charge against the Centre, the Chief Minister said that the Union Home Ministry delayed giving sanction for presenting the U.T.’s budget, by about four months. The territorial administration wanted to provide rice, but on the basis of the Lieutenant Governor’s advice, the Centre directed the government to deposit the money in the accounts of the beneficiaries. Again, the government wanted to provide clothes to the poor during Deepavali, but on the Lt. Governor’s advice, the Centre directed the administration to transfer money to the needy, the Chief Minister said.

The U.T.’s administration has full powers with respect to decisions on land issues, but the government was denied the right to sell land belonging to Anglo French Textiles to compensate the mill workers, he said.

“Following my statement against the Centre, some people in the U.T. wanedt me to be arrested for indulging in ‘anti-national’ activities. Some are taking out processions demanding that a case be registered against me for indulging in such activity. Now, it has become a practice for the BJP government to register cases on anti-national charges and use law enforcement agencies such as the CBI, I-T and ED against Opposition leaders in the country. I am ready to go to jail to protect the rights of the people and of the U.T. Do not try to scare us with such threats,” he said.

Opposition parties in Puducherry have been “sleeping” while the Centre and the Lt. Governor have been meddling with the affairs of the U.T., he said.

“The rights of the people of the U.T. are being taken away. The Centre and the Lt. Governor are trying to block welfare and development schemes. Without responding to them, Opposition parties are just silently watching the developments,” the Chief Minister said.