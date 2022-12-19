  1. EPaper
Ready to face any probe, says Minister Lakshminarayanan

We are getting good support from several officials but a few of them are delaying decisions. It is up to the Centre to take decision on such officers, says Mr. Lakshminarayanan

December 19, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
K. Lakshminarayanan

K. Lakshminarayanan | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Monday said those levelling corruption charges against the National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory are free to file complaints.

“There is no corruption in our government as alleged. Those raising allegations are free to file complaints. We are ready to face any probe on the issues raised,” he said addressing a press conference.

Criticising former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for his remarks against Chief Minister N. Ranagasamy and the National Democratic Alliance government, the Minister said, “he is making allegations as he cannot digest the good works done of the government. Mr. Rangasamy formed his party on the agenda of getting Statehood and he has been taking up the issue with the Centre often. The former Chief Minister has no right to question Mr. Rangasamy on the subject of Statehood.”

The former Chief Minister had held key positions at the Centre, he said adding if Mr. Narayanasamy was serious about protecting the rights of the Union Territory he could have included Puducherry under the ambit of Finance Commission recommendations. “It is not the Chief Minister who is shedding crocodile tears on Statehood but it is Mr. Narayanasamy. The former Chief Minister does not want the Union Territory to get Statehood,” he added.

On the administrative hurdles, the Minister said only a few officials are not extending full support in implementation of schemes. “We are getting good support from several officials but a few of them are delaying decisions. It is up to the Centre to take decision on such officers,” he added

AINRC Ministers and legislators were also present at the press conference.

