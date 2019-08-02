Ready tenements left unoccupied for three years

When hundreds of people are waiting for proper housing, around 200 fully completed tenements at Lambert Saravan Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam are waiting to be allotted to the homeless poor due to delays in identifying the beneficiaries.

The construction of tenements was taken up under the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission scheme, Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, in 2010.

Anti-social activity

The Centre sanctioned the project to construct 1,136 dwelling units in 2008 at an estimated cost of ₹37.38 crore.

It was planned to have an apartment complex with three floors in each building. Each tenement, with two rooms, a kitchen and balcony, with a total floor area of 240 sq. ft. and a plinth area of 270 sq. ft. was sanctioned.

Later, the number of units taken up for construction was limited to 896. As of now, 432 units have been completed, out of which 208 have been allotted to designated beneficiaries. The remaining 224 units have been lying idle for the last three years giving room for anti-social elements to use the facility and damage to the structure.

‘Not like new’

Miscreants damaged the doors of some of the dwelling units, and removed electrical and pipe fittings. Windows have been broken and dust has settled on the floor and on everything else. Thick cobwebs have covered the ceiling and the window grills.

“Though the flats are new, once you enter, you get the feeling that you are standing in an old structure,” said Ramanujam, a resident of the locality. “After so much money has been spent and resources used, the building should not be left to disintegrate. Unless the building is put to use, there will be no effort to maintain the property. More than everything, the rooms are being used by anti-social elements,” said Rajan (name changed), one of the few beneficiaries of the first allotment in 2016.

Allotment was made to landless poor living in poramboku (public/government) land in Kolathamedu, Sonampalayam, Ottavethi and Gundu Salai in 2016.

According to another local, Selvam, there are hundreds of people still waiting for allotment. Just a few metres away from the tenement itself, there are people living in temporary shelters, he said.

The partial allotment, Mr. Rajan said, had resulted in poor maintenance of the complex. There was no piped water supply, street lights or sewage connections, nor proper roads.

“The area is known for snake problems. Already, a person died during the construction stage of the tenement due to snake bite. Since street lights are missing, we are scared to move about in the night,” he said.

Security issues

Mr. Selvam said the locality was known for frequent fights between anti-social elements.

“The thick dark cover and vacant rooms have made the place a safe haven for rowdy elements. We have been demanding the setting up of a police outpost. At least the police should increase night patrolling in the area,” he said.

Scarcity of piped water is another major issue for the residents. “We have to walk to fetch water. When it [the residential unit] was allotted, we were promised piped water supply. But it is more than three years since the allotment was made,” said Jayanthi, a resident.

A building inside the complex, meant for running shops, has also remained idle for over three years. “We have asked them to allot the building so that some of us could run a grocery store,” said Mr. Rajan

Former Minister N.G. Panneerselvam, under whose tenure the allotment was made, told The Hindu that there are there were hundreds of people waiting to get an allotment.

Preference should be given to landless poor living in rented houses in urban areas, and people living in poramboku land who have lost their huts to fires or been evicted during road-widening works, he said, adding, “If the flats are kept unused for a long time, it will lead to their destruction.”

Final list

When contacted, Secretary-Housing, P. Jawahar told The Hindu that a committee headed by the District Collector was on the job to identify the beneficiaries.

“The final list is being prepared and we will make the allotment very soon,” he said.