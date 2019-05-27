Readers Mail

Clearing of growth in lake commendable

The excellent and efficient work done by the staff of irrigation section of the PWD is commendable, with the highlight being its chief personally inspecting the site to oversee the clearing of water hyacinth before the rainy season in Kanakan Eri, a waterbody situated behind the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Puducherry.

This is the right time to repair the weak lake bund by constructing a supportive brick wall which had collapsed at the south east corner behind the Ganesh temple due to overgrowth of roots of the tree. I request the authorities to consider building a supportive wall with granite blocks and also undertake repair or renovation work of the sluice gate to clear dirty water before the monsoon.

V. Ramalingam

Thattanchavady Post.

Provide free entry to the museum

The coverage of International Museum Day in The Hindu was really good. The museum is rich in content and displays many significant artefacts.

However, throughout India, entry to the museums was free without any entrance ticket to enable the poor and the rural people to visit them.

But it is not the case in Puducherry.

Welfare institutions and government should take steps to make this facility free, at least for a day.

S.Sabarinathan

Muthialpet