Puducherry

Reach out to public, Kiran Bedi urges beat police officers

A woman constable sharing her experience at an interactive session on ‘experience sharing of beat system for effective policing’, attended by Kiran Bedi on Saturday.

A woman constable sharing her experience at an interactive session on ‘experience sharing of beat system for effective policing’, attended by Kiran Bedi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

more-in

L-G advises men in uniform to have good rapport with traders and SHGs

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has urged beat police officers to establish a good rapport with public.

Participating in an interactive session on “Experience sharing of beat system for effective policing” on Saturday, Ms. Bedi said police constables on beat duty should develop a rapport with anganwadi workers, market associations, SHGs, private security guards and residents’ associations. This would help them gather information on the ground.

The beat officers should use WhatsApp to share crime details internally, she said.

The Lt. Governor stressed on the need to install surveillance cameras wherever necessary, according to a release from the Raj Nivas.

Responding to the introductory remark by Senior Superintendent of Police Akansha Yadav that the strength of beat officers had increased to 761 from 149 in a short span, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said it was heartening to note that the beat system was picking up in Puducherry.

He complimented the police department for strengthening the beat system.

Director-General of Police Balaji Shrivastava said the department had been planning to introduce e-beat book system to reduce the burden of constables.

Ms. Yadav said that 15% of the beat officers were women.

“The Puducherry police have been making continuous efforts to transform policing through various measures. Beat policing has been one such measure adopted to strengthen the force,” the release added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
police
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 12:34:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/reach-out-to-public-kiran-bedi-urges-beat-police-officers/article30308258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY