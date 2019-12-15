Reach out to public, Kiran Bedi urges beat police officers

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has urged beat police officers to establish a good rapport with public.

Participating in an interactive session on “Experience sharing of beat system for effective policing” on Saturday, Ms. Bedi said police constables on beat duty should develop a rapport with anganwadi workers, market associations, SHGs, private security guards and residents’ associations. This would help them gather information on the ground.

The beat officers should use WhatsApp to share crime details internally, she said.

The Lt. Governor stressed on the need to install surveillance cameras wherever necessary, according to a release from the Raj Nivas.

Responding to the introductory remark by Senior Superintendent of Police Akansha Yadav that the strength of beat officers had increased to 761 from 149 in a short span, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said it was heartening to note that the beat system was picking up in Puducherry.

He complimented the police department for strengthening the beat system.

Director-General of Police Balaji Shrivastava said the department had been planning to introduce e-beat book system to reduce the burden of constables.

Ms. Yadav said that 15% of the beat officers were women.

“The Puducherry police have been making continuous efforts to transform policing through various measures. Beat policing has been one such measure adopted to strengthen the force,” the release added.