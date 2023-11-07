Re-open ration shops in the wake of Centre’s decision to extend free food grain supply: CPI

November 07, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Puducherry has appealed to the territorial administration to re-open ration shops in the wake of the Centre’s decision to extend the distribution of 5 kg food grains per month for five more years.

Party local unit secretary A. M. Saleem said the ration shops should be reopened for people to benefit from the scheme.

Seeking a clarification from Civil Supplies Minister A. K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar on the applicability of the extension of the scheme due to closure of ration shops in U.T., the CPI leader said it was strange that the people of Puducherry alone were deprived of their right to get essential items from Public Distribution System outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Puducherry, only cash is remitted into the account of beneficiaries for ration items provided by the government. There is no justification for keeping the ration shops closed in U.T. alone when people of other States could buy essentials from PDS outlets,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.