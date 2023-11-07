HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Re-open ration shops in the wake of Centre’s decision to extend free food grain supply: CPI

The CPI said it was strange that the people of Union Territory alone were deprived of their right to get essential items from Public Distribution System outlet.

November 07, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Puducherry has appealed to the territorial administration to re-open ration shops in the wake of the Centre’s decision to extend the distribution of 5 kg food grains per month for five more years.

Party local unit secretary A. M. Saleem said the ration shops should be reopened for people to benefit from the scheme. 

Seeking a clarification from Civil Supplies Minister A. K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar on the applicability of the extension of the scheme due to closure of ration shops in U.T., the CPI leader said it was strange that the people of Puducherry alone were deprived of their right to get essential items from Public Distribution System outlet.

“In Puducherry, only cash is remitted into the account of beneficiaries for ration items provided by the government. There is no justification for keeping the ration shops closed in U.T. alone when people of other States could buy essentials from PDS outlets,” he said.

Related Topics

Communist Party of India / Puducherry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.