Re-imagining the legacy of Andal: Anita Ratnam in ‘Naachiyar Next’ sets a new standard in its stage adaptation

April 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In recreating the Andal legend with a medley of story-telling, symbolism, theatre and classical dance, Bharatanatyam exponent and choreographer Anita Ratnam presented the audience at Adishakti with different levels to assimilate the experience.

You could, like the grandmotherly figure on the front row, immerse in the presentation by chorusing verses from ‘Tiruppavai’ or the ‘Naachiyar Tirumoli’, a set of hymns composed by the young Andal in her single-minded pursuit to win over the lord (Krishna), or like the gentleman on the adjacent seat, on a short vacation from the United Kingdom, simply sit back and marvel at the spectacle — he would enthuse later about how fascinating he found the story and its recreation.

Or, for those familiar with the Andal legacy, the show could have opened up a re-imagining of the legend that is centred on the only woman in a line of 12 Alwar mystic-poets.

‘Naachiyar Next’, presented by Anita Ratnam’s ensemble on Day 5 of the ninth ‘Remembering Veenapani Festival’, the annual tribute to Adishakti founder Veenapani Chawla, engaged with one of the celebrated legends in the Tamil consciousness, and perhaps, may have even set a new standard in its stage adaptation.

Like other 9th century mystic-poets of the Bhakti movement, Andal begins walking the earth as a mortal. In fact, in the story set in the period about 1,200 years ago, she is a baby girl who is found abandoned in a tulsi grove and adopted by Vishnuchittar, who weaves garlands for the deity at Srivilliputtur.

Godai, as she was named by her father, grows up sharing her father’s intense devotion for Krishna. Where the story takes a unique turn is when, unlike her peers, Godai begins to believe that she is destined to be taken as bride by Vishnu — a goal she seeks to achieve through penance and paeans.

She has been secretly trying on the tulsi garland meant for the lord. One day, Vishnuchittar finds the garland desecrated by a strand of her hair, reprimands her and makes a fresh one. To his frustration, the new garland keeps slipping off the deity and then a disembodied voice conveys that the lord prefers the one worn by Godai.

Among the standout passages is the portrayal of the dilemma of Vishnuchittar, who as a father cannot bear giving up his daughter — even scolding Krishna for beguiling the young girl — and the devotee who is overwhelmed following Lord Sri Ranganatha’s appearance in a dream to declare his acceptance of Godai as bride. Godai’s fantasising and intense yearning to become one with the lord is another.

In the final scene, Godai becomes one with the deity in Srirangam, and from thereon, assumes the epithet of Andal or the one who ruled over the lord.

With flawless coordination among ensemble players, delectable music choices, and use of props such as conch, the bedecked hand-crafted parrot, or the off-and-on illuminated image of lotus feet in the backdrop, ‘Naachiyar Next’ managed to sustain a high-level of stagecraft through the hour-long show.