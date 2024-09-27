GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ration shops will be reopened before Deepavali: Puducherry Chief Minister

Published - September 27, 2024 11:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government is working towards reopening of ration shops for the distribution of free rice to beneficiaries before Deepavali festival in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Friday.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of World Tourism Day celebrations held at the Old Port complex, the Chief Minister said the government’s aim was to reopen ration shops for distribution of free rice and other essentials before starting of the festival. “We are taking all measures aimed at reopening of the ration shops. Necessary administrative steps are being taken in this regard,” he said.

When Mr Rangasamy was asked about the reason for him not meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite being in alliance with BJP, the Chief Minister said he could meet Mr Modi anytime. “We are getting all the support from the Centre, and I can meet the Prime Minister,” he said. 

Earlier speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the government was taking all steps to promote Puducherry as an ideal heritage and spiritual tourism destination in the country. On the occasion, Lt Governor K. Kailashnathan released a booklet titled Spiritual Wellness Puducherry. The booklet details about 44 Sidhar Jeeva Samadhis in Puducherry. The Tourism Department plans to organise guided tours to these 44 places. 

Minister for Tourism K. Lakshminarayanan said the government has set a target to attract 40 lakh tourists annually to Puducherry by 2030. “We are augmenting our infrastructure and room capacity to handle more tourists. Several tourism promotion projects are in the pipeline,” he added. 

Published - September 27, 2024 11:35 pm IST

