Ration shops to be reopened before Deepavali; free rice, sugar to all card holders as festival gift, says CM

Published - October 06, 2024 11:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Ration shops will be reopened before Deepavali, and free rice and sugar distributed to all card holders as festival gift, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rangasamy said steps were under way to provide 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar for free to ration card holders ahead of Deepavali, which falls on the final day of the month.

The prolonged shutdown of ration shops shortly after the Union Territory adopted the Central policy of Direct Benefit Transfer of cash in lieu of rice had been a hot button issue, with the AINRC-BJP government under frequent fire from Opposition parties for failing to implement its assurance to reopen the fair price outlets.

“We have made arrangements to reopen all ration shops before Deepavali”, Mr. Rangasamy told reporters.

“The government has earmarked a sum of ₹1.45 crore to restart ration shops and implement the Deepavali give-away of 2 kg sugar and 10 kg rice to every card holder,” the Chief Minister said.

There are an estimated three lakh families, including BPL segment card holders, currently linked to the Public Distribution System in the Union Territory.

Mr. Rangasamy said the tendering process for distribution of the essentials is being expedited. The workers engaged in outlets will be paid a month’s salary on the resumption of the ration shops.

On the long-pending demand for Statehood, the Chief Minister said the unanimous resolution adopted in favour of Statehood by the 15th Legislative Assembly at its August session had been forwarded to the Union Government.

When asked whether a visit to New Delhi in this regard was mooted, Mr. Rangasamy said he was planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for the demand.

Asked about actor-turned-politician Vijay, with whom he shared good ties, floating a regional party -- the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) -- Mr. Rangasamy said he wished him all the success in politics.

On whether he had been invited to attend the TVK’s first conference at Vikravandi near here, Mr. Rangasamy said he had not received any invite yet. “We will consider going when it [invite] comes,” he said.

