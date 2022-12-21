Ration shop employees in Puducherry stage protest

December 21, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

They demand that the pending salary be paid

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of public distribution outlets staging a protest on Ambalathadayar Street in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Employees of ration shops affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangham on Wednesday staged a protest to highlight their demands including payment of pending salary.

The employees planned to lay siege to the Chief Secretariat after taking out a rally on the issue of non-payment of salary due to the closure of ration shops. The police, however, did not allow the workers to reach the CS office. They were stopped on Ambalathadayar Street.

After the rally was stopped, the employees squatted on the road and raised slogans demanding salary payment. They also wanted the government to disburse rice through public distribution outlets instead of remitting money into the account of ration card holders.

