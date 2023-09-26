Rashtriya Raksha University to launch off-site facility in Puducherry

September 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will inaugurate its extended Puducherry campus (transitory) in the Puducherry Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology [PIHMCT], Murungapakkam, on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and the university’s Vice-Chancellor Bimal N. Patel will participate in the launch ceremony.

According to a press release, the RRU, an institution of national importance that was established by an Act of Parliament in 2020, aims to become an academic-research-training ecosystem for national security and the police.

It seeks to provide security and strategic education in modern and interdisciplinary security and strategic studies with programmes that focus on professional national security, police education, research, and training through its qualified civilian and security faculty.

The courses are tailor-made according to the need and requirement for the police aspirants’ youths of Puducherry with the intent of delivering world class teaching, training, and research through programmes that include criminology, police administration, police science, fitness management, forensic and clinical psychology, cyber security, industrial and corporate security, the press note said.

The curriculum is designed for degree, diploma, and certificate programmes. These courses inculcate the desirable skills and mindset in the police aspirants and other stakeholders who are willing to build their careers in the field of internal and national security.

Graduates from the RRU Puducherry campus will be prepared for careers in the forces as officers, analysts, and strategists throughout the government agencies, the national security apparatus, and the private sectors, the press note said.

The teaching and training shall be provided by experts who are competent, dedicated, and highly qualified in their respective fields with the vision of transforming the students into employable individuals and ready to be absorbed into the security forces and private sectors in the region of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, the RRU added.

