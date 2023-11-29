ADVERTISEMENT

Rare cancer treated at Puducherry hospital

November 29, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors at Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SVMCH&RC), Ariyur, has successfully performed a complex surgery on a 56-year-old woman with “Pseudomyxoma Peritonei”, a rare mucinous cancer.

According to a press note, the patient hailing from Cuddalore had reported with complaints of abdominal distention and decreased food intake and was diagnosed with the rare cancer. She already had undergone coronary angioplasty for cardiac problem 10 years ago.

After pre-habilitation and explaining the high risk nature of the treatment, for pseudomyxoma peritonei the patient was successfully treated and operated with Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) at Puducherry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The surgery lasted over 12 hours and needed surgical removal of various organs including total peritoneum, ovary, uterus, rectum, omentum, spleen, and subsequently required instillation of chemotherapeutic agents with heated saline to target the microscopic cancer cells within the abdomen. HIPEC procedure needs temperature monitoring of the chemotherapeutic fluid inside the abdomen and this procedure can be performed only when all the cancerous tissues are removed completely.

The Head of Department of Surgical Oncology P. Ravisankar noted that the complex procedure had been started worldwide only in the last ten years and is not yet commonplace. The surgical team included Suhaildeen, Selvakumar, Manek and Adarsh while the multimodality team comprised anaesthetists A.Krishnaprabhu, Nagalakshmi, Arthi, Indra Gandhi, Sruthi, Tamilyazhini, the hospital said.

The patient recovered well postoperatively and was discharged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US