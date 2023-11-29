HamberMenu
Rare cancer treated at Puducherry hospital

November 29, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors at Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SVMCH&RC), Ariyur, has successfully performed a complex surgery on a 56-year-old woman with “Pseudomyxoma Peritonei”, a rare mucinous cancer.

According to a press note, the patient hailing from Cuddalore had reported with complaints of abdominal distention and decreased food intake and was diagnosed with the rare cancer. She already had undergone coronary angioplasty for cardiac problem 10 years ago.

After pre-habilitation and explaining the high risk nature of the treatment, for pseudomyxoma peritonei the patient was successfully treated and operated with Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) at Puducherry.

The surgery lasted over 12 hours and needed surgical removal of various organs including total peritoneum, ovary, uterus, rectum, omentum, spleen, and subsequently required instillation of chemotherapeutic agents with heated saline to target the microscopic cancer cells within the abdomen. HIPEC procedure needs temperature monitoring of the chemotherapeutic fluid inside the abdomen and this procedure can be performed only when all the cancerous tissues are removed completely.

The Head of Department of Surgical Oncology P. Ravisankar noted that the complex procedure had been started worldwide only in the last ten years and is not yet commonplace. The surgical team included Suhaildeen, Selvakumar, Manek and Adarsh while the multimodality team comprised anaesthetists A.Krishnaprabhu, Nagalakshmi, Arthi, Indra Gandhi, Sruthi, Tamilyazhini, the hospital said.

The patient recovered well postoperatively and was discharged.

