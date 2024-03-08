Rape and murder of girl | Opposition parties’ bandh disrupts normal life in Puducherry March 08, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY Opposition parties including the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the AIADMK staged protests across the city and called for stringent punishments to be given to the perpetrators of the crime The Hindu Bureau Barring a tussle between the police and I.N.D.I.A. bloc protestors near Raj Nivas, the near-total bandh called for by the Opposition parties, mainly the DMK, Congress, Left parties, VCK and AIADMK to condemn the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Puducherry, passed off peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2024. Business establishments, shops, cinema theatres and markets remained closed while private buses and autorickshaws also kept off the roads. A few buses owned by the Tamil Nadu government, Puducherry Road Transport Corporation and educational institutions operated, to ensure hassle-free travel for students appearing for examinations. ALSO READ Puducherry administration takes steps to ensure normalcy during bandh The bandh called for by constituents of both the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the AIADMK separately, saw protests at various places. ADVERTISEMENT Scores of workers belonging to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc staged a rally from Raja Theatre junction. Member of Parliament and Puducherry Congress chief V. Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Opposition leader R. Siva, legislators belonging to the Congress and DMK, leaders of Left parties and the VCK participated in the rally. Various Tamil outfits also joined the protest rally. Shouting slogans demanding stringent punishment for the culprits involved in the crime and seeking a crackdown on drug peddlers, party cadre marched along the J. N Street. ALSO READ Congress accuses Puducherry government of complacency in tackling drug menace

As the rally reached Mission Street, cadres took a detour and turned towards Raj Nivas. Some of the cadres managed to breach the barricades placed in front of the Head Post Office to reach the main gate of Raj Nivas. The police had to physically prevent the cadres from entering Raj Nivas. The cadres were pushed back, and later, arrested.

AIADMK workers led by party secretary A. Anbalgan staged a demonstration near Anna Salai before staging a bike rally from Uppalam. They raised slogans against the police for their inaction in preventing the sale of drugs in Puducherry. They were arrested and removed.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy along with his supporters also staged separate protest near the New Bus Stand.

