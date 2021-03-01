Rangaswamy to contest from Yanam?

Former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Sunday that the people of the constituency had expressed support for former Chief Minister and All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) founder N. Rangasamy standing as candidate in Yanam for the April 6 Assembly elections.

‘Will assure victory’

In a video clip shared with media of a press meet he held at his Yanam residence, Mr. Rao said all Mr. Rangasamy had to do was to visit Yanam once to file his nomination and his supporters would ensure victory by the highest margin in the Union Territory.

Mr. Rao, who had earlier decided to quit active politics, said all he wanted was to see pending projects to fruition and new schemes for his home constituency.