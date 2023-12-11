Rangasamy writes to Jaishankar seeking release of fishermen from custody of Sri Lankan Navy

December 11, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has sought the assistance of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for getting the release of eight Karaikal fishermen from the custody of Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to the Minister on Monday, the Chief Minister said out of the 13 fishermen who are in the custody of Sri Lankan Navy, eight are from Karaikal region of the Union Territory. The other five are from Tamil Nadu, he said.

The fishermen, along with their boats, were confiscated and taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy. They were taken into custody while fishing in their mechanised boats near Kodiyakarai on December 9, the letter said.

“I request the Minister to take necessary steps with the government of Sri Lanka for release of the fishermen and their boats,” the Chief Minister said.

As per details provided in the letter, four of them are from Kilinjalmedu and the other four are from Pattinacherry in Karaikal.