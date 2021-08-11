Rangasamy visits AFT Mills

PUDUCHERRY, 10 Aug. 2021: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inspected the site of the AFT Mills along with officials on Tuesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

11 August 2021 00:37 IST

‘Consultations held for revival with private sector participation’

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday inspected the site of the erstwhile AFT Mills, which had been shut down last year after turning unviable.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rangasamy said consultations were being held to revive the mill with private sector participation.

The legacy mill, established in 1895, was once a thriving enterprise, even exporting cotton fabrics to the U.S, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Australia and Belgium.

After turning sick following mounting losses, declining net worth and labour unrest because of non- payment of statutory dues to the employees, the mill has remained closed since 2013. The formal closure order came in August 2020.

The Chief Minister said the “C” unit of the factory could be an ideal place to set up a control room where officials from the police, transport municipality and disaster management could work as a team.

Mr. Rangasamy, who is due to visit Delhi later this month, hoped that the Centre would expedite sanction for the Budget of the Union Territory at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a delegation of former employees of the mill met the Chief Minister and sought disbursement of pending salary, pension and gratuity.

Mr. Rangasamy assured them that measures would be taken in this regard. E. Vallavan, Industries Secretary, and other officials were also present during the visit.

Last week, Home Minister A. Namassivayam had submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, seeking permission to sell the AFT land measuring about 55 acres in Pattanur.